Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.60. 1,667,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

