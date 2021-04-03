Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 393,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

