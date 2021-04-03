Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 417.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.85. 12,606,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,533,813. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.