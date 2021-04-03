Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,555,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,361,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

