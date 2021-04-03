Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 15,282 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,105,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,847. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.70 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

