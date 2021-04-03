Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 159,201 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 159,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,182. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.