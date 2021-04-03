Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 19,052 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.83. 1,493,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,611. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

