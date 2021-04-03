Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 27,114 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,611,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. 2,620,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,569. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

