Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 29,574 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,197. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.