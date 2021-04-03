Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,474,000 after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after buying an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

