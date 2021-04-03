Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

