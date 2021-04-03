Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $5.05 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,204. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

