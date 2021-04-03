Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,924,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $66.92 on Friday, hitting $3,161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

