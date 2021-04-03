Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,885,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after buying an additional 272,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $104.44. 156,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

