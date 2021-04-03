Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $14,607.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

