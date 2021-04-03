Maker (MKR) Price Tops $2,278.64

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Maker has a market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $145.74 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $2,278.64 or 0.03919234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00674010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027728 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.