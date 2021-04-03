MalwareChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,620.00 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $23,620.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded up 718.3% against the dollar. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MalwareChain alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00037814 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 6,907,816 coins and its circulating supply is 6,676,572 coins. MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MalwareChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MalwareChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MalwareChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MalwareChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.