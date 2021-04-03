ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

