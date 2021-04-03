ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of ManTech International worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.71 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

