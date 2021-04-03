MANTRA DAO Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $128.36 million and approximately $21.87 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00297808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.00742803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015166 BTC.

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,540,789 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

