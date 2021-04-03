Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$27.28 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$52.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

