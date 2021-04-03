MAP Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $56.93 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.93 million and approximately $20.92 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 128.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00075168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.00329505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.13 or 0.00777127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00091224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027515 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001516 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

