Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,248 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Marathon Petroleum worth $176,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.