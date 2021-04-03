Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $40,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

