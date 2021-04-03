Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

