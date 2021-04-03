MarketPeak (PEAK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00673459 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027915 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

