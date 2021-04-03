Marlin One Day Volume Reaches $24.64 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Marlin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $108.03 million and approximately $24.64 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00074493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00285200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00092209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.00749336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00027993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,345,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.