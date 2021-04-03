Maro (MARO) Price Up 377.7% Over Last 7 Days

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 377.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $331.24 million and $240.61 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.32 or 0.00670159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 934,384,045 coins and its circulating supply is 477,358,889 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.