Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.