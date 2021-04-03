Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Head to Head Analysis

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 12.43 $1.58 billion $0.32 155.19 Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.23 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -6.08

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marvell Technology Group and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 0 4 22 0 2.85 Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00

Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $49.96, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 43.99%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Marvell Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91% Applied Optoelectronics -34.83% -11.67% -6.48%

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

