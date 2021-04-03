Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

MAS stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

