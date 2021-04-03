Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.15% of Masco worth $163,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

