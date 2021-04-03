Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $176.01 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.