MASQ Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $3,965.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00076456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00327710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.00779159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00090837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016722 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.