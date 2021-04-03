Massnet (MASS) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Massnet has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $100.40 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00052027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00672133 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,171,990 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

