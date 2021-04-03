Massnet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.10 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Massnet has a total market cap of $106.91 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Massnet has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.00679595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00071078 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,153,238 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

