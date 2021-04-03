Master Contract Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $578,953.22 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $578,953.22 and approximately $104,860.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,047.77 or 0.03512238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

