Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.35 and a twelve month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

