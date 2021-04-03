MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

