Matic Network (MATIC) Price Reaches $0.12

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the dollar. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00672142 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027328 BTC.

MATIC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

