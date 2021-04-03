Maverick Chain Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $309,207.65 and approximately $3,194.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00072986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00300306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.84 or 0.00751886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.