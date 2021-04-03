Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.91.

MAXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

