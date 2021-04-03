McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,656,000 after buying an additional 352,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

