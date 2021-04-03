McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $81.99 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

