Mdex Hits One Day Volume of $257.24 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $3.51 or 0.00006098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $267.60 million and $257.24 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00076538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.00327685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.00773651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00091065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

