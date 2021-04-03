Megacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.00341443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004105 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,448,204 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

