Membrana (MBN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $204,184.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Membrana coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $204,184.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00053218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.69 or 0.00674634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00027637 BTC.

MBN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 600,577,538 coins and its circulating supply is 364,877,902 coins. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana

