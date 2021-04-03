Meme Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.41 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Meme token can now be bought for approximately $2,764.72 or 0.04643350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $77.41 million and $10.62 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.40 or 0.00405423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005553 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

