Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $7,805.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.00398742 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.27 or 0.04520909 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

