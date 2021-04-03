MenaPay (MPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $971.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00672142 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027328 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

